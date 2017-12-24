Weather Advisories Issued For Southern Michigan

By 6 hours ago
  • snowy road, CATA bus
    CATA Bus driving down Trowbridge Road on a snowy December 24, 2017.
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Meteorologists are warning of wintry weather conditions for swaths of the southern half of Michigan on Christmas Eve.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued winter weather advisories for dozens of counties southwestern and southeastern Michigan.

The Detroit area could see up to six inches of snow by late evening. Weather officials are cautioning motorists to drive with caution with the potential of slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

Meteorologists say Christmas Day will mark the start of an extended period of temperatures below normal for December.

Credit National Weather Service
Credit National Weather Service

Tags: 
weather
snow
Christmas

Related Content

Schools Closed Thursday Due To Weather

By Dec 14, 2017

Many mid-Michigan schools will be closed Thursday because of Wednesday's snow storm that dumped 5-8 inches of snow on the area. Here is the list:

Many Schools are Closed Due to Weather Conditions

By Amanda Barberena Dec 13, 2017
Winter
Amanda Barberena / WKAR-MSU

Due to weather conditions, evening activities at many schools in the mid-Michigan area have been cancelled.

Showers Could Bring Lansing Up To 7 Inches of Snow Today

By Dec 13, 2017
National Weather Service

Prepare to deal with snow all day today and especially this evening. 


Multiple Rounds of Snow on Monday & Much Colder Air Coming

By Dec 10, 2017
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Maples said there will be light snow in the late morning and again in the evening. Temperatures will also drop Monday night and on Tuesday. 


High Waves Cause Temporary Shutdown of Michigan Oil Pipeline

By Dec 5, 2017
City of Holland

State officials say the flow of crude oil through twin underwater pipelines has been halted temporarily because of high winds and waves in the channel where Lakes Huron and Michigan meet.

Wintry Weather Leads To Slick Roads, Freeway Crashes

By Dec 7, 2017
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Crashes involving about three dozen vehicles have closed part of westbound Interstate 94 in southwestern Michigan.

Man Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle While Clearing Snow

By Dec 7, 2017
WKAR File Photo

Authorities say a 25-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle while clearing snow from the driveway of his home in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula.

A Holiday Movie Roundup With Karel and Cheyna

By & Cheyna Roth Dec 21, 2017

Christmas...what better time to snuggle up with your family and friends to watch your favorite holiday movies?

This holiday season, WKAR's Karel Vega and MPRN's Cheyna Roth thought it would be fun to talk about their favorite holiday movies and moments, and maybe introduce you to some new favorites you might not have heard about.


Holiday Sounds on 90.5 FM

By editor Dec 12, 2017
holiday sounds: silver bell
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Celebrate the holidays with a variety of radio specials! 

Law Enforcement Effort To Help Seniors Needs Your Donations

By Dec 1, 2017
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

An organization of law officers who make sure less fortunate Michigan senior citizens have new items for the holidays says it needs help raising donations for this year. 

61-Foot Spruce Chosen As Michigan's State Christmas Tree

By Oct 24, 2017
Fireworks over the state capitol dome and christmas tree
WKAR

A 61-foot spruce in Menominee County has been chosen as the official state Christmas tree.