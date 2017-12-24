Weather Advisories Issued For Southern Michigan

Meteorologists are warning of wintry weather conditions for swaths of the southern half of Michigan on Christmas Eve.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued winter weather advisories for dozens of counties southwestern and southeastern Michigan.

The Detroit area could see up to six inches of snow by late evening. Weather officials are cautioning motorists to drive with caution with the potential of slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

Meteorologists say Christmas Day will mark the start of an extended period of temperatures below normal for December.