“We Got It Done.” Governor Signs Budget

By Cheyna Roth 26 minutes ago
  • Governor Rick Snyder
    Governor Rick Snyder has signed into effect Michigan's budget after heavy debate.
    State of Michigan

Michigan has a budget. The governor signed the 2018 spending plan Friday in Grand Rapids.

Typically the governor wants the budget signed by July 1st of every year. But things got a little bumpy this time.

The governor was even kicked out of negotiations for a little while. But State Senate Appropriations Chair Dave Hildenbrand, a Republican, says eventually differences got settled.

“Glad to see this one got done because it was a little bit more of a challenge than in the past," says Hildenbrand. "But we got it done.”

The biggest difference was making changes to the teacher retirement system. Governor Snyder says working through difference is all part of the process.
 

