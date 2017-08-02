Wayne State President Goes On Statewide Bike Tour

The president of Wayne State University is touring Michigan on his bicycle to hear from residents outside of Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports that M. Roy Wilson has invited local cycling clubs to join him as he covers an average of about 100 miles a day on his bike. He began his journey Tuesday in St. Clair and plans to arrive in Midland on Wednesday.

Wilson has invited the public and local elected officials to join him in the evenings to talk about higher education issues, including college affordability.

He says he needs to understand perspectives from the whole state because Detroit doesn't completely represent Michigan's views.

The cyclist will conclude his tour Thursday in DeWitt. He's open to repeating it next year in different parts of the state.