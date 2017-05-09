Watch for Special Ticket Offers! | Celtic Woman Destiny

Fri. May 12 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Enjoy more musical enchantment from Ireland’s famed singing group, filmed in Dublin’s spectacular 200-year-old Round Room at the Mansion House. Watch for special ticket offers!

Hear current material along with fresh arrangements of their most spellbinding songs. Watch to learn how you can get tickets to the Wharton show on June 18, 2017.

CELTIC WOMAN: DESTINY contains a host of current material along with fresh arrangements of some of their most spellbinding songs from throughout their 10-year career. Máiréad Nesbitt, Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin and the newest addition to the troupe, Éabha McMahon, are joined on stage for several songs by original Celtic Woman, Meav, who has worked closely with the group on the new recordings and preparation for this special. The program also features a guest performance by Rebecca Winckworth singing “Isle of Innisfree” and Celtic Woman performing a duet with renowned German Celtic music star Oonagh.