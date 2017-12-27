Watch Spartans Take Holiday Bowl Picture on Eve of Kickoff

The two teams attended the National Funding Holiday Bowl Kickoff Luncheon before hundreds of fans in a program that featured the marching bands from both schools, comments from both head coaches, and a question-and-answer session with FOX sports analyst Joel Klatt.
Following the luncheon and afternoon meetings, MSU held a brief walk through on a practice field outside of SDCCU Stadium, then took a team photo inside the stadium almost 24 hours from kickoff on Thursday night.
The Spartans were scheduled to watch a team movie in the hotel later at night after a team dinner.
MSU will hold team meetings throughout the day on Thursday before arriving at SDCCU Stadium approximately two hours from kickoff. MSU (9-3) and WSU (9-3) will meet at 9:05 p.m. and can be seen on FOX Sports 1.
Watch video of team photo below!