Watch First MSU Football Holiday Bowl Practice in San Diego

The Michigan State football team held its first practice on Saturday at Mesa College in San Diego, California with temperatures in the mid-60s. The No. 16 Spartans will play No. 18 Washington State on December 28th at 9pm in the 40th annual San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. The team worked out in full pads for two-and-a-half hours, followed by a team lift.

Following practice, the team visited Mission Beach in San Diego.

The Spartans return to practice Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State is making its first-ever appearance in the Holiday Bowl, but is making its 27th all-time appearance in a bowl game and its 10th under head coach Mark Dantonio, the most bowl games of any coach in program history.