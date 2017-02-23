Warmer weather brings pests to cover crops

Warmer weather in February means that insect pests are returning sooner than usual.

For farmers, these early insects might be a problem for their winter cover crops.

Cover crops, such as chickweed and purple deadnettle, are planted mainly to help promote healthy soil growth and suppress weeds.

Eric Anderson is a Michigan State University Extension field crop educator, he says bugs like the black cutworm target these crops.

“If we have farmers who have cover crops that have over winter greened up, those types of insects will be looking for fields like that." He says. "If growers have that kind of a weed pressure in their field early on and again with an early warm up those could be an issue”

Anderson says pests likely won’t be an issue for farmers when it’s time to plant.