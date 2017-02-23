Warmer weather brings pests to cover crops

By 18 minutes ago
  • A maize cover crop
    A maize cover crop
    Hugh Venables

Warmer weather in February means that insect pests are returning sooner than usual. 

For farmers, these early insects might be a problem for their winter cover crops. 

Cover crops, such as chickweed and purple deadnettle, are planted mainly to help promote healthy soil growth and suppress weeds.

Eric Anderson is a Michigan State University Extension field crop educator, he says bugs like the black cutworm target these crops.

“If we have farmers who have cover crops that have over winter greened up, those types of insects will be looking for fields like that." He says. "If growers have that kind of a weed pressure in their field early on and again with an early warm up those could be an issue”

Anderson says pests likely won’t be an issue for farmers when it’s time to plant.

Tags: 
agriculture
pests
weather

Related Content

Michigan farmers set 2017 policy agenda

By Dec 1, 2016
Barn photo
WKAR File Photo

The Michigan Farm Bureau is busy planning its  priorities for 2017. We talk with the bureau’s policy development chair, Andy Hagenow.


Urban farm project gets Lansing digging in the dirt

By Feb 12, 2017
hoop house photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

For city-dwellers, farming might not appear to be a viable career option. A program in Lansing works to encourage urban farming through the Lansing Urban Farm Project apprenticeship program.