Related Program: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR

Voters to decide future of EL schools Tuesday

By 39 seconds ago
  • Red Cedar Elementary school sign
    Red Cedar Elementary
    Joe Linstroth / WKAR-MSU

Registered voters in the East Lansing Public School District will vote tomorrow on the elementary school building bond proposal.

The nearly-94 million dollar proposal would be used to rebuild Donley, Glencairn, Marble, Pinecrest and Whitehills elementary schools, as well as remodel Red Cedar Elementary.

Those supporting the bond say the schools can’t wait any longer to be rebuilt. Supporters include East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows and State Representative Sam Singh.

Critics of the bond argue that it's unaffordable and the cost of reopening and operating Red Cedar Elementary doesn’t make financial sense.

Polls are open Tuesday, May 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Tags: 
school bond
East Lansing schools

Related Content

EL superintendent defends Red Cedar decision

By Mark Bashore Nov 28, 2011

The East Lansing school district is preparing for a federal review of allegations of racial bias. The review was triggered by a complaint that its decision to close Red Cedar Elementary School will disproportionately harm students of color at the school.  District officials defend their decision by pointing to various demographic patterns-mainly one that shows a declining student population in the neighborhood. 

East Lansing H.S. set to raise $1 million for theater endowment

By Current State Mar 22, 2013
East Lansing Foundation

 

East Lansing high school presents "And The World Goes Round" tomorrow night, with a fundraising event after at the East Lansing Marriott. The "Gala of Gratitude" is part of the East Lansing Foundation's effort to raise $1 million for students  to support their theater tradition in East Lansing schools.

Many East Lansing high theater, music and arts grads will be attending the event on Saturday.

One of those people is Dana Brazil.  Brazil is the Associate Director of the MSU Federal Credit Union's Institute for Arts and Creativity at the Wharton Center.  She's a professional actress, teacher and M.F.A. acting student at Michigan State University.


WKAR's Peter Whorf spoke with Dana Brazil about her days at East Lansing High School.

East Lansing schools seek upgrade in technology

By Feb 25, 2013
WKAR file photo

Tomorrow, East Lansing voters will decide on a school bond issue to upgrade outdated equipment.  Officials say hundreds of phones, computers, cameras and clocks in the city’s schools are becoming obsolete.  The district is asking residents to approve a millage that would not exceed 1.26 mils over the next five years. The measure would raise more than $5 million for the upgrade.  

WKAR’s Kevin Lavery visited East Lansing High School to talk with the district’s director of technology, Christian Palasty, who says there’s a sizable amount of equipment to replace.