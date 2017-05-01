Voters to decide future of East Lansing schools Tuesday

Voters in the East Lansing Public School District will decide the future of five schools and how 94 million dollars could be spent.

Registered voters in the East Lansing Public School District will vote tomorrow on the elementary school building bond proposal.

The nearly-94 million dollar proposal would be used to rebuild Donley, Glencairn, Marble, Pinecrest and Whitehills elementary schools, as well as remodel Red Cedar Elementary.

Those supporting the bond say the schools can’t wait any longer to be rebuilt. Supporters include East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows and State Representative Sam Singh.

Critics of the bond argue that it's unaffordable and the cost of reopening and operating Red Cedar Elementary doesn’t make financial sense.

Polls are open Tuesday, May 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.