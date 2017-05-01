Viruses Shut Down Ingham County Clerk's Office

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum shut down county office due to concerns over computer viruses.



The Ingham County Clerk’s Office shut down early Monday over concerns about the county’s computer network. County Clerk Barb Byrum said she received notification from the county IT department around Monday at 12:00 a.m. that computer viruses were attacking the network. Byrum says while no specific data was compromised, she decided to close her office as a precaution. “I have all birth, marriage, death, concealed pistol license applications; a lot of personal data," said Byrum.

"It’s an abundance of caution. I’m just trying to keep that information from even possibly getting into the wrong hands.” Byrum said she expects her office to be fully functional for normal business hours on Tuesday. She said the issue should not impact how the county tallies votes following tomorrow’s special election.