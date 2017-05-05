Verdi: Viva L’Italia | A2SO

Sun. May 7 at 4pm on WKAR Radio 90.5 FM | LIVE from the Hill Auditorium | All aboard for your Grand Tour to Italy with A2SO, filled with the most melodic operatic choruses of all time.

You will feel sunny Italy with its warm melodies and the oh-so hummable melodies from Verdi opera choruses. We close the season at the peak of a crescendo with the brass choir performing from the balcony for Respigi’s Pines of Rome.

Special guest include Carillon Women’s Chorale, Livingston County Chorale Women’s Chorus, Measure for Measure and Livingston County Chorale.