Tudor Week| The Great British Baking Show | Fourth Season

Fri. July 28 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In the sixth episode of THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW, follow the five remaining bakers as they attempt to re-create dishes fit for the Tudors!

The signature is a savory stuffed pie; the technical is an unusual Tudor biscuit that has the bakers tied up in knots; the showstopper is a marzipan spectacle.

Follow 12 amateur bakers in their quest to be named Britain’s best. As judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood create 30 new challenges to test their skill and creativity, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are with them every step of the way.

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW follows amateur bakers from diverse backgrounds who tackle culinary trials that increase in difficulty as the competition unfolds. In each episode, challenges come in three categories: a Signature Bake, to test the contestants’ creative flair and baking ability; a Technical Bake, in which challengers receive basic recipes with ingredient lists and minimal instruction; and the Showstopper Bake, designed to display depth of skill and talent.