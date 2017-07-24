Tudor Week| The Great British Baking Show | Fourth Season

  • standing around the table
    Signature Tudor Shaped Pies. Sue with Jane and her finished pies.
    Courtesy of Tom Graham / PBS
  • around the table looking at white pudding
    Technical marjolaine. Benjamina with Mel and Sue.
    Courtesy of Tom Graham / PBS
  • Tom piping the top of his cake.
    Showstopper floral cake. Tom piping the top of his cake.Showstopper floral cake. Tom piping the top of his cake.
    Courtesy of Tom Graham / PBS
  • Candice cooking
    Showstopper Filo Amuse Bouche. Candice.
    Courtesy of Tom Graham / PBS
  • Pudding stand
    Signature Yorkshire Puddings. Benjamina's Yorkshires.
    Courtesy of Tom Graham / PBS
  • Rav, Mary, Paul and Mel
    Rav, Mary, Paul and Mel | Bread
    Courtesy of Tom Graham / PBS
  • The Great British Baking Show
    The Great British Baking Show’s Season 4 Contestants, along with judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, and hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.
    Courtesy of Mark Bourdillon, © Love Productions, worldwide, all media in perpetuity / PBS

Fri. July 28 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1  | In the sixth episode of THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW, follow the five remaining bakers as they attempt to re-create dishes fit for the Tudors!

The signature is a savory stuffed pie; the technical is an unusual Tudor biscuit that has the bakers tied up in knots; the showstopper is a marzipan spectacle.

Follow 12 amateur bakers in their quest to be named Britain’s best. As judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood create 30 new challenges to test their skill and creativity, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are with them every step of the way.

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW follows amateur bakers from diverse backgrounds who tackle culinary trials that increase in difficulty as the competition unfolds. In each episode, challenges come in three categories: a Signature Bake, to test the contestants’ creative flair and baking ability; a Technical Bake, in which challengers receive basic recipes with ingredient lists and minimal instruction; and the Showstopper Bake, designed to display depth of skill and talent.

