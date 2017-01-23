Trump's Road to the White House | Frontline

Tue. Jan. 24 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Learn how Donald Trump defied expectations to win the presidency.

When Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, he'll inherit a country deeply divided by politics, race, gender, culture and economics — divisions that helped fuel his rise to the White House.

Through interviews with key players, the film shows how Trump rallied millions of supporters and defeated adversaries, and whom he’s taking into the White House with him.

