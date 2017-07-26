Truck Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Road Crew Worker

A 47-year-old Detroit-area man has been charged in a crash that killed a member of his county road-patching crew and injured another.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says the Lincoln Park resident was charged Wednesday with reckless driving causing death and serious impairment. He also is charged with causing death and injury in a work zone.

He has not been arraigned and his name was not released Wednesday.

The man was driving a county work truck that struck 47-year-old David Wolf and 46-year-old Wilbert King on March 23 as they were filling damaged portions of a road with asphalt in Taylor, southwest of Detroit.

Wolf later died at a hospital. King suffered injuries to his abdomen and legs.