Truck Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Road Crew Worker

By 19 minutes ago
  • Construction Cones
    A man in Detroit faces multiple charges after a car accident that killed a co-worker.
    Flickr/Creative Commons

A 47-year-old Detroit-area man has been charged in a crash that killed a member of his county road-patching crew and injured another.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says the Lincoln Park resident was charged Wednesday with reckless driving causing death and serious impairment. He also is charged with causing death and injury in a work zone.

He has not been arraigned and his name was not released Wednesday.

The man was driving a county work truck that struck 47-year-old David Wolf and 46-year-old Wilbert King on March 23 as they were filling damaged portions of a road with asphalt in Taylor, southwest of Detroit.

Wolf later died at a hospital. King suffered injuries to his abdomen and legs.

Tags: 
workers
car crash

Related Content

Times Square Crash Suspect Due In Court Today

By Naina Rao Jul 13, 2017

A man accused of intentionally mowing down pedestrians on a Times Square sidewalk is due in court.

Man Charged In Crash That Killed 5

By Jul 12, 2017
Cars on freeway
WKAR file photo

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a man with second-degree murder in a car crash that killed five people in southeastern Michigan, saying he was intoxicated and ignored a stop sign.