Truck Driver Arraigned In Crash That Killed Road Crew Worker

By 1 hour ago
  • Road Cone
    A man has been arraigned in the death of a road repair worker.
    mlive.com

A 48-year-old Detroit-area man has been arraigned in the death of one Wayne County road repair worker and injury to another who were struck by a truck while patching pavement.

Prosecutors say Bobby Lee Collins appeared Friday in 23rd District Court.

Collins of Lincoln Park is charged with reckless driving causing death and serious impairment. He also is charged with causing death and injury in a work zone.

Authorities say 47-year-old David Wolf and 46-year-old Wilbert King were hit March 23 by a county truck in Taylor, southwest of Detroit.

Wolf later died at a hospital. King suffered injuries to his abdomen and legs.

Collins faces an Aug. 7 probable cause conference and Aug. 14 preliminary examination.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from Collins' lawyer.

Tags: 
construction
car crash

Related Content

Truck Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Road Crew Worker

By Jul 26, 2017
Construction Cones
Flickr/Creative Commons

A 47-year-old Detroit-area man has been charged in a crash that killed a member of his county road-patching crew and injured another.

The Latest: Officials: Man Charged In Deadly Crash Drunk

By Jul 13, 2017
Cars on freeway
WKAR file photo

The Latest on a man charged with second-degree murder in a car crash that killed five people (all times local):