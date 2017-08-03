Trios, Big Bands, Latin Jazz: All Part of Lansing JazzFest This Weekend

Sweet sounds of jazz will fill the air in Old Town this weekend. Thousands are expected to attend the 23rd Lansing JazzFest.

WKAR's Reginald Hardwick talks with Lansing JazzFest music director Jeff Shoup about the festival on August 4-5, 2017.

Click on this sentence for complete information on parking, food and all of the entertainment.

WKAR News is one of the proud sponsors. "All Things Considered" host Karel Vega and "Current Sports" producer Issac Constans will share updates and artist and fan interivews via Facebook Live each afternoon and evening. Follow WKAR Public Media on Facebook for updates.

WKAR.org will live stream the following performances:

Friday, August 4

Ron Brooks Trio +2 | 6:45PM - 8:15PM

Organissimo | 9:30PM - 11:00PM

Saturday, August 5

Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra | 6:45PM - 8:15PM

Bill Heid Trio | 9:30PM - 11:00PM