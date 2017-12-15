Tony Bennett | Library of Congress

Fri., Jan. 12, 9pm WKAR-HD 23.1 | A tribute to Tony Bennett, with Michael Bublé, Wé McDonald, Bruce Willis and more.

This tribute to Tony Bennett features Chris Botti, Michael Bublé, Michael Feinstein, Savion Glover, Josh Groban, Wé McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Williams, Wynton Marsalis and host Bruce Willis.

Bennett is an artist for all ages whose interpretations and re-interpretations have introduced new generations to the Great American Songbook. He is one of a handful of artists to have new albums charting in seven consecutive decades, beginning in the 1950s through the 2010s.

“Tony Bennett’s extraordinary career has left an indelible mark on music and culture in America,” said Paula A. Kerger, president and CEO of PBS. “As part of our commitment to present the best of the arts to the American public, PBS and our member stations are honored to recognize Tony’s contributions and share his cultural legacy.”