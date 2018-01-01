Today Lansing Reveals Cesar E. Chavez Avenue Signs in Old Town

  • Skyler Ashley / WKAR-MSU

Lansing officials have planned a ceremonial unveiling of signs reflecting the renaming of a section of roadway for civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

New Mayor Andy Schor is set to join city, community and business advocates and leaders on Tuesday to reveal the new Cesar E. Chavez Avenue signs in the Old Town neighborhood.

The name replaces Grand River Avenue in the area.

Advocates say the neighborhood has been one where the Latino community has historically settled.

The Old Town Commercial Association initially opposed the renaming but later reconsidered.

The council voted in 1994 to change the name of Grand Avenue to Cesar Chavez Avenue.

Lansing residents later voted to reverse that decision.

Lansing for Cesar E. Chavez Committee
Cesar Chavez
farmworkers
Civil Rights
Grand River Ave
Cesar E. Chavez Ave
Andy Schor

Lansing Group Organizes Rally In Support of Grand River Renaming

By Oct 23, 2017
Skyler Ashley / WKAR-MSU

A Lansing area group working to rename part of Grand River Avenue after civil rights activist Cesar Chavez is organizing a rally Monday at the State Capitol. WKAR’s Karel Vega reports.

Lansing City Council Approves Name Change For Grand River Avenue

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán Oct 31, 2017
Skyler Ashley / WKAR-MSU

The Lansing City Council has voted to change the name of a portion of Grand River Avenue to César E. Chávez Avenue.  WKAR's Karel Vega has more.


Group Rallies At Capitol In Support Of Renaming Grand River

By Oct 23, 2017
Rudy Reyes
Katie Cook / WKAR-MSU

 

Dozens of people gathered at the Capitol Monday afternoon to rally for renaming a stretch of Grand River Avenue after the activist Cesar Chavez.


Lansing Group Working to Rename Grand River Ave

By Aug 29, 2017
Skyler Ashley / WKAR-MSU

A Lansing area group is working to rename sections of Grand River Avenue after a famous civil rights activist. WKAR’s Karel Vega has more.


MSU Professor: James Baldwin 'Became Our David And Slayed Goliath With Words'

By Dec 10, 2017
"I Am Not Your Negro" promotional materials

This Thursday, you’re invited to join WKAR for a free screening and discussion about the film I Am Not Your Negro. The Oscar nominee for Best Documentary is billed as an examination of race in America through the words of author James Baldwin. 


New Mayor and Council Members Begin New Era in Lansing

By 1 hour ago
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Despite the frigid temperatures outside, there was warm sense of optimism inside the Lansing Center as the city’s inaugural issued in a new era for the city on the first day of 2018. 


Mayor Dobies: "Jackson Is One of the Best Kept Secrets In The State"

By 13 hours ago
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

New Jackson mayor Derek Dobies joined WKAR's Reginald Hardwick for the January 1, 2018 "Mondays with the Mayor" segment on "Morning Edition."


Lansing's New Mayor Andy Schor Takes Oath Today

By 14 hours ago
Schor family on stage
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Lansing elected a new mayor in 2017, and Andy Schor will take the oath of office today.


New Michigan Law To Boost Groceries in Underserved Cities

By Dec 24, 2017
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR Public Media

A new Michigan is aimed at encouraging the development of grocery stores in underserved urban areas.

Lansing Mayor-Elect Bids House Farewell

By Dec 14, 2017
Andy Schor photo
Courtesy photo / Michigan House Television

Democrat Andy Schor bid farewell to the state House of Representatives yesterday, as he prepares to serve as mayor of Lansing.