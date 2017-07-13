Times Square Crash Suspect Due In Court Today

By Naina Rao 18 minutes ago

A man accused of intentionally mowing down pedestrians on a Times Square sidewalk is due in court.

Richard Rojas is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, when he will enter a plea.

Police say Rojas steered his SUV onto a sidewalk May 18 and hit the gas, killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring 22 other people.

According to prosecutors, Rojas told police that he had been smoking marijuana laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.

Rojas has several prior criminal cases. He pleaded guilty shortly before the Times Square crash to harassment in the Bronx after he was accused of pulling a knife on a notary in his home.

Tags: 
car crash
New York
Times Square

Related Content

The Latest: Officials: Man Charged In Deadly Crash Drunk

By 28 minutes ago
Cars on freeway
WKAR file photo

The Latest on a Michigan man charged with second-degree murder in a car crash that killed five people (all times local):