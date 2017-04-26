Keep the rain gear handy for thunderstorms tonight, tomorrow and through the weekend.

Strong thunderstorms are expected in the greater Lansing area according to the National Weather Service forecast.:

Ingham, Clinton, Eaton and several other mid-Michigan counties may see thunderstorms tonight. Some of the

storms could be strong with gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3:00 a.m. and between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a High of 67 by 11:00 a.m. then the temperature will fall to around 58. Winds could gust as high as 36 miles per hour. 60 percent chance of precipitaiton.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after 2:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a High near 64. Low around 47.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, showers likely. High near 56. Low around 41.

SUNDAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy with a High near 61 and Low around 51.

MONDAY: A chance of showers. Mostly Cloudy with a High near 60.

TUESDAY: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with a High near 55.