Thunderstorms Cause Flash Flooding In Parts Of Michigan

Thunderstorms packing heavy rains caused flash flooding in parts of Michigan, stranding drivers in the Flint area and snarling traffic on Detroit-area freeways.

The storms on Wednesday evening brought several inches of rain in places.

Flint residents Charlie Pearce and Felicia Ostrander helped pull people from shin-high waters after seeing live video of the flooding on Facebook. Among those they helped was Nancy Dixon, who tells The Flint Journal she was heading home from work when her car stalled.

Flooding stopped traffic during Wednesday evening's rush hour period in the Detroit area. Parts of freeways including Interstate 75, I-94 and the tunnel under downtown Detroit's Cobo Center were affected. Power was knocked out to thousands of utility customers.

More rain was expected Thursday in Michigan.