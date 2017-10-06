Threats Made Against MSU Athletic Events

General threats have been issued against Michigan State University athletic events, said the MSU Police Department and East Lansing Police Department in a joint statement.

The two departments acquired letters that made unspecific threats, which do not reference an event or type of possible attack.

The origin and validity of the statements are still undetermined, and the two police forces are working in conjunction with additional agencies to investigate. The case remains open and active at this time.

An email from the Michigan State Office of the President said that "in the case of an emergency, MSU Police will use the MSU Alert system to notify students, staff and faculty of any threat and the appropriate action to take." Personal information can be updated at alert.msu.edu.

The police departments urge community members to "remain vigilant of their surroundings." Any suspicious activity should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

WKAR will update this story as more information becomes available.