Thousands Lose Electricity Amid Storms

Michigan utilities report thousands of customers remain without power as a result of storms that rolled across the state.

DTE Energy says 8,500 of its customers in southeastern Michigan were without power late Wednesday. They lost service after thunderstorms and high winds rolled through the area Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. It says Oakland and Wayne counties were hardest hit.

DTE says additional outages were likely if more severe weather hit the region again as predicted Wednesday evening.

Consumers Energy reported more than 1,800 customers without service Wednesday afternoon.