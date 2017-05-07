Think like an elite golfer: go stroke-by-stroke with MSU senior Charlie Netzel at Forest Akers West

Netzel, MSU’s top golfer this season, explains in a video series what he’s thinking on the course – and it may change your approach.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Ever wonder how an elite golfer approaches playing a hole? For most of us, golf course management is actually trying to keep the ball in the fairway.

But for serious golfers such as Michigan State senior Charlie Netzel, having a thoughtful approach to the course is the difference between a winning score and missing a cut.

Netzel, who hails from from Western Springs, Ill., opened up about his golf game at MSU’s home course, Forest Akers West.

Take a video journey with Netzel, as he talks us through hole No. 14, a relatively straight par 4 with bunkers lining the fairway and a bunker left of the green.

After his drive, which landed in the middle of the fairway, Netzel used a 9-iron from 170 yards, smoothly reaching the green in regulation. His 30 foot birdie putt with intense left to right break fell two-feet short. He would tap in for par.

Netzel is the only MSU golfer this season to finish first in a tournament this season. Netzel scored an average of 72.3 over three days at the Colleton River Collegiate golf tournament.

His average this season is a team-best 72.23. At his most recent outing, the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate, he earned his second-straight top 10 finish.

This Big Ten Championship was last tournament for MSU. The Spartans finished tied for 13th place, while Netzel tied for 44th in the individual standings.