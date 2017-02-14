Suspended football staffer named by Michigan State

Michigan State has identified a suspended member of the football staff who specializes in mentoring athletes.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — MSU football staffer Curtis Blackwell was suspended from the team today with pay. No other details were given Tuesday, nor was there more offered on whether Blackwell is the staff member who was suspended last week as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving three players.

Blackwell has been the team's director of college advancement and performance since 2013. Blackwell is involved in recruiting and other duties involve team leadership, graduation and career objectives.

From 2003 to 2007, Blackwell coached high school football at Detroit King and Detroit Mackenzie.