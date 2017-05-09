Sunny Today, Frost Tonight

Sunny skies returned on Tuesday. Frost is possible tonight. The chance of showers returns Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for possible frost overnight and possible showers in the days ahead.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Low around 45.

THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Low around 42.

FRIDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

SATURDAY: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.