Sunny Saturday

The National Weather Service is forecasting clear skies this weekend.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.