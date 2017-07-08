Sunny Saturday

The National Weather Service is forecasting clear skies this weekend.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.