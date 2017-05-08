Sunny Monday; Freeze Warning Tonight

8 minutes ago
  • South Lansing Park
    South Lansing Park
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for Monday night. 

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Monday 11:00 p.m.-Tuesday 9:00 a.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast.

MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Low around 31.

TUESDAY: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Light north northwest wind. Low around 41.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Low around 44.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

FRIDAY:  A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

SATURDAY: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

SUNDAY: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

weather

