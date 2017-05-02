Sun, Clouds and Showers in the Days Ahead

A mix of sunshine, cloudy and rainy skies from now until the weekend.

Expect sunny, cloudy and rainy weather in the days ahead, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 51. East northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

FRIDAY: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

SATURDAY: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.