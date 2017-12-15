Studio overflows with audience members celebrating 29 years of QuizBusters!

WKAR Studio A was packed door to door for the QuizBusters series finale Grand Championship game!

Over 180 QuizBuster fans join WKAR in celebrating the success of the show and mid-Michigan's own amazing game show host, Matt Ottinger.

Enjoy more pictures from the special night at the WKAR Flickr page.

More About QuizBusters

The award-winning WKAR original series first aired in 1989. Host Matt Ottinger has been with the series from the very start as its host and producer.

More than 60 teams from across the Michigan Capital Region are competing in this final season. Students on the top team in each division win $5,000 tuition scholarships to Michigan State University. The Grand Champion team receives five one-year textbook scholarships.

QuizBusters is supported in part by Consumers Energy, Student Book Store, and MSU Office of Admissions.

On the Air

QuizBusters episodes air back-to-back each week October through May, Saturdays at 6 & 6:30pm on WKAR HD.

Streaming

Full episodes are also available for viewing beginning the weekend of first broadcast, on most streaming devices and at pbs.org/show/quizbusters.

WKAR Passport

WKAR Passport members can watch the tournament games leading up to the Grand Champion Series. Binge-watch the complete final season on pbs.org/show/quizbusters and streaming devices.