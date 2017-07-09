Stormy Week Ahead

The National Weather Service is forecasting some chances for storms the next few days. The greatest chance of damaging wind gusts will be Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.