State Superintendent Expects “Tough Negotiations” On Help For Failing Schools

Michigan’s education chief forecasts some contentious negotiations with federal officials on the state’s plans for identifying and helping struggling schools.

As we hear from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta, the plans are part of an overhaul of state and federal education policies.

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act replaced No Child Left Behind. It includes rules on grading schools so parents can get a sense of how schools are performing, and for intervening in struggling schools.



State superintendent Brian Whiston (WIS’-ten) says there are differences between what federal officials want and the plan developed by Michigan.

“Well, we’ve had a couple phone calls that I would say have gone a little stressful, a little combative,” says Whiston.

Whiston says the state is still waiting on a letter that formally outlines the concerns of the US Department of Education. But he says Michigan should determine its own education plans.

