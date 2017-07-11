State Superintendent Expects “Tough Negotiations” On Help For Failing Schools

By 1 hour ago
  • School Hallway
    Negotiations continue over state and federal education policies.
    WKAR-MSU File photo

Michigan’s education chief forecasts some contentious negotiations with federal officials on the state’s plans for identifying and helping struggling schools.


The federal Every Student Succeeds Act replaced No Child Left Behind. It includes rules on grading schools so parents can get a sense of how schools are performing, and for intervening in struggling schools.
    

State superintendent Brian Whiston (WIS’-ten) says there are differences between what federal officials want and the plan developed by Michigan.  

    “Well, we’ve had a couple phone calls that I would say have gone a little stressful, a little combative,” says Whiston.

    Whiston says the state is still waiting on a letter that formally outlines the concerns of the US Department of Education. But he says Michigan should determine its own education plans.
 

Tags: 
Education

Related Content

Tentative Agreement For Waverly School Teachers

By Naina Rao Jul 6, 2017
WKAR File Photo

After months of fighting for a deal, Waverly Community School Teachers have reached a tentative contract agreement.

Battle Of Public Schools Vs The State Continues

By Cheyna Roth Jul 5, 2017
Classroom
Wikimedia Commons

You might have missed a controversial part of the state education budget. It would penalize public schools for spending tax dollars on lawsuits against the state.