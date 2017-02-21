State Rep Schor to announce Mayoral plans

This year’s mayor’s race in Lansing should become clearer on Wednesday.

That’s when Democratic State Representative Andy Schor has said he will announce his decision at a Lansing coffee shop.

Schor is serving his third term representing Lansing in the State House and spent a decade on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.

Schor says he will announce his decision at Strange Matter coffee on Michigan Avenue at 11 am.

Mayor Virg Bernero has announced he intends to run for a 4th term.

Lansing City Council member Judi Brown-Clarke—also a Democrat---has told the Lansing State Journal that she will take “a couple weeks” to decide whether to run.

The filing deadline is April 25.