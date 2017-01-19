State to oversee building of Flint water pipeline section

The state of Michigan will oversee construction of a section of water pipeline that will connect Flint to the new Karegnondi Water Authority pipeline.

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Flint Journal reports a memorandum of understanding was signed earlier this month by Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and Richard Baird, transformation manager for Gov. Rick Snyder. Under the agreement, $4.2 million in construction costs will be paid using state funds.

The about 2-mile-long pipeline section will installed on the city's north side and allow Flint to bring Lake Huron water from the pipeline to the Flint water plant.

Currently, Flint gets pre-treated Great Lakes Water Authority water.