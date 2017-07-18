State House Forms Mental Health Task Force

State lawmakers have formed a task force to look for ways to improve mental health treatment in Michigan.

Cheyna Roth discusses the state's new mental health task force.

It will learn more about the current system of mental health – like how available treatment is for people and how affordable it is. Then the group is supposed to come up with ways to improve the system.

Democratic Representative Abdullah (UB’-dul-ah) Hammoud (huh-MOOD’) is on the committee. He says the goal is to learn about what is working and not working.

“That to me, if we get an understanding there, then we can sit down and have a conversation collectively about how to move forward in the best way,” says Hammoud.

Hammoud also says the task force needs to look at substance abuse treatment and how mental health factors into the criminal justice system.