State: Flint School District Not Allowing Water Testing

By 4 hours ago
  • City of Flint
    City of Flint
    Flint Public Schools

Michigan environmental officials say a Flint school district hasn't allowed the state to flush lines or test water inside its buildings.

The Flint Journal reports that Flint Community Schools officials have declined to comment to the newspaper about the issue. Schools and child care centers aren't required to have water tested for lead unless the organizations operate their own water systems.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has tested water at all the other schools, day cares and elderly care facilities in Flint. The agency found that 98.5 percent of samples from the more than 60 building tested fell below the federal lead threshold.

The Flint School District serves about 4,500 students. Flint schools currently receive bottled water through donations from Walmart, Coca-Cola, Nestle and PepsiCo.

Tags: 
Flint Water Crisis
Flint
Flint Schools
Faces of Flint

Faces of Flint: entrepreneur sees beyond crisis to brighter future

By April Van Buren & Cheyna Roth Apr 15, 2016
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala photo

We wrap up our "Faces of Flint" series with a man who's investing in the city despite the ongoing water crisis.


Faces of Flint: A mother searches for hope in time of crisis

By April Van Buren & Eva Nienhouse Apr 14, 2016
Laura MacIntyre and family

We continue our "Faces of Flint" series with a day in the life of Flint resident Laura MacIntyre, as she navigates raising a family in the midst of the water crisis. 