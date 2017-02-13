Standards proposed for attorneys representing poor clients

By WKAR Staff 1 hour ago
  • michigan.gov

A Michigan agency is seeking public comment on a proposed set of minimum standards for providing legal defense to people who can't afford attorneys.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Indigent Defense Commission has submitted the proposals to the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. After the comment period, department Director Shelly Edgerton will review the information and decide whether to approve the standards.

The Michigan Supreme Court conditionally approved them last year.

Every local system that provides attorneys for indigent defendants in Michigan is required to submit a plan for complying with the standards and a cost analysis to the commission.

Tags: 
law

Related Content

Schuette joins blind man’s United States Supreme Court lawsuit

By cheyna roth Jan 20, 2017
Bill Schuette photo
www.billschuette.com

Attorney General Bill Schuette has filed a brief against the American Bar Association. A discrimination case was filed last month in the United States Supreme Court.

MSU prof persists with calls for reform of enforcement loophole

By Nov 3, 2016
Brian Galt photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR

There is an area of Yellowstone Park known as the "Zone of Death" because, due to a constitutional loophole, a crime committed there could go unpunished. We talk with the MSU law professor who first published a paper about this loophole.