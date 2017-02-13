Standards proposed for attorneys representing poor clients

A Michigan agency is seeking public comment on a proposed set of minimum standards for providing legal defense to people who can't afford attorneys.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Indigent Defense Commission has submitted the proposals to the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. After the comment period, department Director Shelly Edgerton will review the information and decide whether to approve the standards.

The Michigan Supreme Court conditionally approved them last year.

Every local system that provides attorneys for indigent defendants in Michigan is required to submit a plan for complying with the standards and a cost analysis to the commission.