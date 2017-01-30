Spy in the Wild | A Nature Miniseries

Wed. Feb. 1 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In this first episode of Spy in the Wild, go undercover with Spy Creatures as wild animals reveal their feelings of love and pain.

Spy Creatures explore the rarely seen emotions of animals, revealing whether they are as strong and complex as our own. Join the spycams as they are accepted into a wild dog pack, witness elephant love, and are mourned by a troop of monkeys!

More than 30 animatronic “spy cameras” disguised as animals secretly record animal behavior in the wild. These Spy Creatures reveal that animals show emotions and behavior similar to humans—a capacity to love, grieve, deceive, cooperate and invent.