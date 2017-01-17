Spartan women's basketball coach taking medical leave

Michigan State University women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant is taking a medical leave of absence.

Merchant fainted during a game on New Year’s Day and missed a game on January 4th. She was back on the bench for a January 7th game and for a game at Rutgers last Saturday, but experienced similar symptoms and stayed in New Jersey for more testing.

A time for Merchant’s return has not been set.

Assistant coach Amaka Agugua will lead the team while Merchant is away, including tonight’s game at Northwestern.