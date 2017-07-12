Sparrow Hospital's New Cancer Center Opens To Patients on Monday

The first patients at Sparrow hospital's brand new Herbert-Herman Cancer Center will walk through the doors on Monday, July 17.

On Tuesday, July 11, dozens of people helped cut the ribbon on the facility that sits across the street from Sparrow hospital along Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

We're bringing all the specialists in one place so that you can sleep in your own bed and be treated for your cancer. -Dan Phillips

The new cancer center includes hundreds of new parking spots, a large waiting room and three linear accelerators, which are machines that can destroy cancer cells while sparing the surrounding healthy tissue.

Administrative director Dan Phillips said patients will no longer have to go to several units throughout the hospital for the radiation treatments, chemotherapy and mental health care that cancer patients need.

“This is a cancer center where we’re bringing all the specialists in one place so that you can sleep in your own bed and be treated for your cancer right here," said Phillips.