SpaceX launches first rocket since Florida explosion

By 25 minutes ago
  • SpaceX Falcon 9 liftoff
    SpaceX Falcon 9 liftoff
    Spacex Media Gallery

Saturday morning's SpaceX California launch is successful

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California today, marking the company's first launch since a similar rocket exploded on a Florida launch pad more than four months ago.

The two-stage rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 9:54 a.m. carrying a payload of 10 satellites for Iridium Communications Inc., which is replacing its entire global network with 70 next-generation satellites.

The satellites were expected to be deployed about an hour after lift off.

About nine minutes after the rocket blasted off, to cheers from the control room, its jettisoned first stage landed upright on a so-called droneship in the Pacific Ocean south of Vandenberg - part of Spacex's effort to make boosters reusable.

Tags: 
Science and Technology
space

Related Content

Sit back but don’t relax: a first ride in a self-driving car

By Dec 14, 2016
Driverless car photo
Paul Pytlowany / CBS 62

What’s it like to take your first ride in a self-driving car? Detroit reporter Carol Cain recalls her recent white knuckle maiden voyage in a car driven by a computer.


MSU open house to shed light on FRIB

By Aug 18, 2016
Chris Thronson FRIB photo
Kevin Lavery / WKAR

The Facility for Rare Isotope Beams continues to rise on the Michigan State University campus. MSU will shed some light on this gigantic project by hosting an open house this weekend. Current State’s Kevin Lavery tours the site.