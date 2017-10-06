Some In EL Glad Park District 'Eyesore' Coming Down

Some East Lansing residents have expressed their happiness with the Park District Planning Area property being torn down this weekend. WKAR’s Katie Cook spoke to several Friday, including two employees of businesses near the property.

The Park District Planning Area located at 100 West Grand Ave. in East Lansing will be demolished October 7-8. This will cause some road closures beginning Friday October 6.

Abbot Road and Evergreen Avenue will be completely closed to traffic between Albert and Grand River Avenues. Westbound Grand River will be reduced to one lane between M.A.C. Ave. and the Michigan Ave. intersection.

All roads are expected to be re-opened to traffic by Monday morning.