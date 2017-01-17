Snyder wants infrastructure fix, Singh looks for more from SOS address

Snyder urges infrastructure, mobility advancement. House Democratic leader Singh responds.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder on Tuesday touted the state's Medicaid expansion and called for addressing Michigan's aging infrastructure over the next several decades, citing the Flint water crisis that has roiled his administration and a football field-sized sinkhole that formed recently in suburban Detroit.

In his seventh annual State of the State address to lawmakers, the second-term Republican said "we hope for the best" as the GOP-led Congress considers ending expanded Medicaid under the federal health care law, "but we can't count on it. There's going to be changes in health care. The important thing is we need to let them know that Healthy Michigan is a model that can work for the rest of the country, that we should be speaking up."

Snyder will travel to Washington on Thursday to discuss the program with members of Congress. The expansion is providing health insurance to 640,000 low-income adults.

Michigan House Democratic Leader Sam Singh was hoping for more detail in the Governor's address: