Snyder Vetoes Bills To Speed Up Sales Tax Break On Trade-Ins

    Governor Rick Snyder vetoed bills he says would create "financial strain" for the state.
Gov. Rick Snyder has vetoed bills that would have accelerated sales tax breaks on car trade-ins.

Snyder said Tuesday that the legislation conflicts with a compromise made with lawmakers in 2013. He says the bills would "create additional financial strain" for the state.

Under current law, a car owner trading in a vehicle for another pays sales tax on the difference between the two. But there are limits; this year, for example, it's $3,500. The limit grows each year.

The House Fiscal Agency says legislation vetoed by Snyder would have cost the Treasury about $15 million by 2021 if it had become law.

The bills' supporters say Michigan can afford greater tax breaks because the economy has improved.

