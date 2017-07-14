Snyder OKs New Recreation Projects, Allows Switchblades

  • Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivered his second annual State of the State address Wednesday evening in Lansing.
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed laws authorizing additional outdoor recreation and land acquisition projects in 87 communities while also lifting a state prohibition against switchblades.

Other legislation enacted Thursday limits local governments’ ability to keep buildings from being sold to charter schools and authorizes the sale of a former state Senate office building.

The bills are among 15 signed Thursday, as Snyder continues reviewing a flurry of measures approved before the Republican-led Legislature broke for much of the summer.

Lawmakers say the ban against spring-assistance knives is unnecessary and enforcement was uneven.

Snyder OK’d $47.6 million for 27 land acquisitions and 87 development projects proposed by the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The fund consists of royalties paid by oil and gas companies for mineral rights.

