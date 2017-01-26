Snyder: Michigan a "welcoming place for immigrants"

By 3 seconds ago
  • Peter Whorf / WKAR-MSU

Immigration enforcement is not a primary function of Michigan state and local police, according to Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - President Donald Trump is soon expected to  take steps to restrict the flow of refugees into the United States.  Trump's executive action on immigration tells governors and local officials to engage with U.S. Homeland Security on how local law enforcement officials could investigate, apprehend and detain people who are in the country illegally. But Gov. Rick Snyder told reporters today he doesn't think immigration enforcement is among the "primary" functions of state and local police. Snyder says those decisions are up to President Trump, and continued that regardless of national immigration policies, he will further "promote Michigan as a welcoming place for immigrants." 

Tags: 
refugees
immigration

Related Content

Neighbors in Action: Refugee Development Center

By Nov 23, 2016
refugees
Katie Cook / WKAR

Michigan has long been a home to refugees from around the world.

In this week’s “Neighbors in Action,” we talk to an organization that helps refugees that land in the Lansing area adjust to life in America.

Executive director Erika Brown Binion explains the work of the Refugee Development Center.

Lansing devotes a week to refugee awareness

By Jun 16, 2016
Marissa Nalley
Scott Pohl / WKAR

World Refugee Day is coming up, and the city of Lansing has created an entire week of events to celebrate the resiliency of refugees. St. Vincent Catholic Charities is hosting the week of events that kicks off Saturday. We speak with St. Vincent’s community outreach coordinator, Marissa Nalley.


Neighbors in Action: Former Spartan Village resident proposes on-site refugee housing

By May 18, 2016
Dr. Farha Abbasi and Thom Dye photo
Kevin Lavery / WKAR

For Neighbors in Action this week we hear the dream of one local man who’d like to see an East Lansing student apartment complex become a home for arriving refugees.


Report highlights immigrant contributions in Michigan

By Aug 15, 2016
Snyder ribbon cutting ceremony photo
Courtesy photo / Global Detroit

A new report examines the economic impact being made by the more than 640,000 immigrants who call Michigan home. We learn more from Michigan Office for New Americans deputy director Karen Phillippi.