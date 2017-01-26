Snyder: Michigan a "welcoming place for immigrants"

Immigration enforcement is not a primary function of Michigan state and local police, according to Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - President Donald Trump is soon expected to take steps to restrict the flow of refugees into the United States. Trump's executive action on immigration tells governors and local officials to engage with U.S. Homeland Security on how local law enforcement officials could investigate, apprehend and detain people who are in the country illegally. But Gov. Rick Snyder told reporters today he doesn't think immigration enforcement is among the "primary" functions of state and local police. Snyder says those decisions are up to President Trump, and continued that regardless of national immigration policies, he will further "promote Michigan as a welcoming place for immigrants."