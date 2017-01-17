Snyder focuses on Flint, infrastructure, mobility, human capital in State of State

Governor Snyder says infrastructure investment is key in the future of Michigan development.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder says Flint's water crisis and a sinkhole in suburban Detroit show the need to start discussing how to pay for billions of dollars in needed infrastructure upgrades over the next several decades. Snyder called attention to last year's declaration of Flint's crisis:

MI Governor Rick Snyder on Flint's water crisis

Snyder is not proposing a specific way to pay for water, sewer and other infrastructure projects. But he made infrastructure a theme in his seventh annual State of the State address Tuesday night to the Legislature.

In December, an infrastructure commission formed by Snyder identified the need for $4 billion more annually to upgrade roads, water systems and other key infrastructure such as pipelines and broadband Internet.

Growing business and human capital were also key to tonight's address: