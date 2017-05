The weekend will start on a wet note and end sunny.

Expect some rain this weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

FRIDAY: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

SUNDAY: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52.