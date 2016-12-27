Sherlock | Season 4 | Masterpiece

Sun. Jan. 1 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Sherlock returns with three brand-new feature length episodes, promising laughter, tears, shocks, surprises and extraordinary cases!

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman reprise their iconic roles as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson in the hit drama inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

On January 1 the mercurial Sherlock Holmes is back once more on British soil, as Doctor Watson and his wife, Mary, prepare for their biggest challenge yet: becoming parents.

About MASTERPIECE

The top-rated primetime show on PBS, MASTERPIECE is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2016.MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. Rebecca Eaton is Executive Producer. Funding for the series is provided by Viking River Cruises and Audible with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust. MASTERPIECE is known forpresenting iconic shows such as Upstairs Downstairs, Prime Suspect, The Forsyte Saga, Poldark,Sherlock and Downton Abbey.