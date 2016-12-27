Sherlock Returns for Season 4

Sun. Jan. 1 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 and streaming | Sherlock on Masterpiece returns with three brand-new feature length episodes.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman reprise their iconic roles as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson in the hit drama inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The Six Thatchers. In the first episode of the new season, the mercurial Sherlock Holmes is back once more on British soil, as Doctor Watson and his wife, Mary, prepare for their biggest challenge yet: becoming parents.

Sherlock Viewing

Don't miss an episode! There are many chances to watch on WKAR-HD, WKAR World and streaming.

On WKAR-HD 23.1

Sunday Jan. 1

9pm Sherlock: The Six Thatchers

10:36pm Sherlock: The Six Thatchers

Sunday Jan. 8

7pm Sherlock: The Six Thatchers

9pm Sherlock: The Lying Detective

10:36pm Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Sunday Jan. 15

7pm Sherlock: The Final Problem

midnight Sherlock: The Final Problem

WKAR World (where available)

Saturday Jan. 7

9pm Sherlock: The Six Thatchers

Saturday Jan. 14

7pm Sherlock: The Six Thatchers

9pm Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Saturday Jan. 21

7pm Sherlock: The Final Problem

Streaming at video.wkar.org and devices

Episodes are also available for streaming beginning at the broadcast time. Streaming availability expires after two weeks. There is no extended Passport viewing for Sherlock.